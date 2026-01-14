Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Majed al-Ansari, stated on Tuesday that Doha continues to work in coordination with mediating countries to advance the second phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

He emphasized that the ceasefire should not be tied to issues such as the Rafah crossing or the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, nor should political conditions be imposed in these contexts.

Al-Ansari also directed criticism at Israel, asking, “Why is the implementation of the Gaza agreement being delayed?" He warned that every day without the flow of humanitarian aid results in additional casualties in the Strip.

As part of the conditions of the ceasefire, Hamas was to have returned all the hostages it was holding, but the body of one hostage - Ran Gvili - remains in the hands of Gaza terrorists.

Hamas has claimed that it does not know where Gvili’s body is and that it will continue to search for it.

Israel has provided critical information on the burial place of Gvili, but Hamas has ignored it.

Meanwhile, Hamas representatives and other Palestinian Arab factions held talks in Cairo focused on implementing the second phase of the agreement. According to reports, this phase includes the establishment of a Palestinian Arab committee tasked with administering the affairs of the Gaza Strip.

Senior Hamas officials have expressed their willingness to transfer civilian administrative authority in Gaza to the proposed committee, which would consist of experts unaffiliated with any political organization.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem stated that the terrorist organization views the establishment of the committee as a “supreme Palestinian interest" and called on the factions to act responsibly in order to reach an understanding regarding “the day after the war."