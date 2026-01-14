Footage circulated online this morning (Wednesday) shows that as part of the aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip, pallets loaded with XL energy drinks were allowed in today.

The entry of goods is being carried out as part of the humanitarian aid agreement via monitored crossings. The footage nevertheless drew significant criticism from Israelis

The Tzav 9 movement said in response, "While the body of Ran Gvili, an Israeli hero is still held in Gaza, Israel is giving Hamas militants energy, oxygen and the ability to recover ahead of the next massacre."

"This is a dangerous and utterly illogical absurdity! A life-valuing state does not strengthen a murderous terrorist organization. The aid must be stopped - now!"