The Knesset National Security Committee, chaired by MK Tzvika Fogel (Otzma Yehudit), convened this morning (Wednesday) to discuss the bill imposing the death penalty on terrorists in preparation for its second and third readings.

The discussion became heated at its opening, after MK Gilad Kariv (Democrats) noticed that MK Yitzhak Kroizer (Otzma Yehudit) was not wearing his party's noose pin.

Otzma Yehudit began issuing golden noose pins a few weeks ago in parody of the yellow ribbon pins used to represent the hostages and as a way to call for the death penalty for terrorists.

"He didn't put the pin on, Kroizer came without a pin," Kariv called out toward National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who responded, "He is the embodiment of that pin; when he walks in you understand the meaning of 'death to terrorists'."

Later, a pin was passed to Kariv, who in turn pinned it onto Kroizer's jacket. The discussion was interrupted by further shouts from Ben-Gvir, "Gilad Kariv's primaries are over, Yair Golan will send him to Gantz, we're done."