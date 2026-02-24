The Trump administration is expected to intensify efforts to curb foreign funding of U.S. universities and colleges, according to a report by Reuters.

The report says that in 2025, approximately $5.2 billion in foreign funds flowed to American academic institutions. Of that amount, about $1.2 billion reportedly originated from Qatar.

As part of a new initiative, the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Department of Education are expected to expand oversight of foreign donations and contracts involving universities and other academic institutions.

The administration has already taken steps over the past year to limit such funding, particularly following a wave of pro-Palestinian protests that spread across U.S. campuses.

According to the report, officials are increasingly concerned that foreign funding could influence academic curricula and campus activities. The administration is expected to continue monitoring developments at higher-education institutions to ensure that political interests do not undermine academic freedom or open discourse.