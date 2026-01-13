An Iranian woman has posted a sharp monologue on social media that has gone viral in recent days, accusing the global far left of moral double standards and selective outrage when it comes to Iran.

“Our suffering complicates their narrative," she says in the video, arguing that acknowledging what is happening inside Iran would shatter the ideological fantasy many in the radical left have built for themselves.

According to her, "Everyone keeps asking the same question over and over: what's wrong with the leftists? Why are they so noisy, why do they support the Gaza Strip, but remain completely silent when it comes to Iran?"

"The answer is simple," she continues, "because the truth exposes the lie. Because acknowledging Iran destroys the ideological fantasy they have built."

"Let's be clear: the Islamic Republic of Iran is not a victim of Western imperialism. It is a theocratic authoritarian regime that exists by exporting violence, funding Islamist groups, and suppressing its own people."

The young woman highlights Iran’s current reality as a country of more than 92 million people living under an intense digital blackout. “Almost a complete blackout for more than 24 hours: no internet, no phone connection, no communication at all," she says. “And what does the left do? It stays silent. No protests, no hashtags, no megaphones. Iranian suffering simply doesn’t fit the agenda."

She argues that this silence is not accidental but deliberate. “Because the suffering of Iranians does not fit their agenda. Because modern leftist movements are no longer driven by human rights - they are driven by selective outrage and ideological loyalty. They will scream about censorship - unless it is done by an Islamist regime. They will condemn state violence to the fullest - but will never say a word if that violence is wrapped in religious language."

"They chant "Free Palestine," but will never say "Free Iran," because that would require one difficult admission: that political Islam is not liberation - it is domination. And, by the way, this is happening in the West today as well."

The video ends with a direct message to protesters in the West: “You cannot claim moral superiority while justifying a regime that kills women and punishes them for refusing the hijab, kills protesters, cuts off the internet for a 92-million-strong nation, and uses foreign proxy groups to cover up its own internal collapse. You cannot pretend to care about Palestinians while ignoring Iranians who are being shot, tortured, and killed by the Islamic Republic."

"History will remember this moment. It will remember who spoke about universal freedom and who decided that some lives are less important than preserving a narrative. Long live Iran," she concluded.

The clip has sparked widespread debate online, resonating with many who see it as a rare and uncompromising challenge to dominant narratives surrounding Iran, Gaza, and the politics of global protest movements.