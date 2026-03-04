Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has submitted a written response to the Supreme Court in connection with petitions challenging the continued tenure of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

In her filing, the Attorney General argues that Ben-Gvir’s conduct since assuming office has caused serious harm to the independence of the Israel Police and undermined its character as a professional, nonpartisan law-enforcement body. According to the document, the minister has exceeded his authority by seeking to influence police operations and intervening in matters that fall outside the political echelon’s remit.

The petitions before the court call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to exercise his statutory authority to dismiss Ben-Gvir, citing repeated instances in which the minister allegedly interfered in operational decisions, commented publicly on ongoing criminal investigations, criticized judicial rulings, and addressed the work of enforcement agencies in ways that could affect their independence.

The Attorney General’s response further notes that the minister’s broad appointment powers within the police hierarchy may place improper pressure on officers and compromise their professional discretion. Given the extensive powers held by the police, many of which directly affect fundamental civil rights, the document stresses that law enforcement must operate independently and free from political influence. Any erosion of this principle, it warns, risks undermining democratic foundations and public trust.

The filing emphasizes that responsibility for safeguarding police independence rests not only with the Attorney General but also with the government and the prime minister, who may remove a minister in exceptional circumstances. Baharav-Miara wrote that the prime minister’s continued inaction “speaks for itself," arguing that his silence conflicts with his legal duty to act promptly and fairly and with previously agreed principles governing decisions that diverge from professional recommendations.

She added that if the prime minister fails to present substantial justification for maintaining the current situation, the court should consider issuing an order barring Ben-Gvir from continuing to serve as Minister of National Security.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the petitions before an expanded panel of justices, reflecting the constitutional and public importance of the case.

Ben-Gvir strongly rejected the Attorney General’s position, accusing her of attempting to remove an elected official during wartime and describing her actions as unprecedented in democratic systems.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch also criticized the Attorney General, saying that amid ongoing fighting, this is not the time for internal confrontations.

Defense Minister Israel Katz echoed that sentiment, stating that he firmly opposes any move to remove the national security minister during what he described as one of the most complex wars in Israel’s history. Katz said national unity is essential and should guide all actions at this time.