Following a recent wave of break-ins in Bnei Brak, residents say law enforcement authorities are not doing enough to curb the phenomenon.

"You can't wake up every morning to another break-in in the city," one resident told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News. "Sometimes it's a local business, sometimes an attempted robbery, sometimes thefts of electric bicycles."

"Thieves even have no respect for the dead. They steal without blinking an eye from the charity boxes at the cemetery. It's time to deal with these criminals harshly," he says.

Yesterday it was reported that a 17-year-old minor from Rishon Lezion was arrested on suspicion of breaking into charity boxes at the cemetery in Bnei Brak and stealing donations intended for the cemetery's upkeep.

The arrest was carried out by the Bnei Brak-Ramat Gan police after an investigation that lasted several months. It began last October, following two complaints about break-ins to charity boxes at the cemetery.

According to the complaints, an unknown person entered the compound, broke into the boxes, and fled with the money. Police investigators collected evidence from the scene in an effort to locate the perpetrator.

After investigators established suspicion against the minor, a detention order was issued by the court. Yesterday, municipal officers went to his home in Rishon Lezion, arrested him, and took him in for questioning.

During the interrogation the suspect was confronted with suspicions of theft and intentional property damage. At the conclusion of the initial investigation it was decided to release him to his home under restrictive conditions, and the criminal proceedings against him are expected to continue in the coming days.