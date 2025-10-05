After a serious security failure on Saturday, when a squad of burglars infiltrated the Binyamin region village of Na'ale, the IDF will immediately reinforce its presence in the area.

Some soldiers have already begun operating in the area, and others will join them in the coming days to improve the village's security.

At the same time, the regional council is working to improve the village's security technology. Following the incident on Saturday, the council appealed to the defense establishment to accelerate the upgrading of equipment and implement advanced solutions to strengthen the protection of residents.

Over the past day, council and IDF teams have been looking into the circumstances of the incident. The inquiries are being carried out by both the regional council and the relevant military officials in the Central Command and the regional brigade to understand the process that led to the infiltration and to learn lessons to prevent similar incidents.

According to the initial findings, the burglar squad infiltrated the village during the early hours of Saturday morning. Thanks to fast reporting by residents who noticed the burglars, who managed to enter one home, the local fast action security team was deployed, and IDF troops arrived at the scene.

The burglars fled the village before the forces managed to apprehend them.

The council told residents that “the defense of the community is our top priority. We are working day and night to improve protection, through both visible and covert measures, and are taking action to prevent further incidents.”

According to Kan News reporter Haim Goldich, the community guard was alerted around 3:40 a.m. that two masked individuals were seen moving between houses. However, contrary to standard procedure in the area, no intrusion alert sounded, and no sirens were activated.

After reviewing community security cameras, the two masked suspects were seen roaming through several streets and residential areas before leaving the community around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, after nearly three hours of movement inside Na’ale.