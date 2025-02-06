A Jerusalem resident in his 30s broke into vehicles and a synagogue in a northern Jerusalem neighborhood, stealing charity boxes, shofars, money, and other belongings.

Following a report received yesterday (Wednesday) about a burglar attempting to open vehicles in a northern city neighborhood, police officers quickly arrived on the scene and began searching for the suspect.

During the search, officers identified althe suspect hiding inside a vehicle. When the suspect noticed the police, he started to flee, attempting to escape while discarding bags and hiding under a parked car.

The officers identified the suspect and captured him. To their surprise, they found him to be an eastern Jerusalem resident dressed in a Jewish prayer shawll. Bags discarded by the suspect were seized by the officers, containing many stolen items, including shofars, charity boxes, and money.

The suspect was arrested by the police and brought for questioning. During the investigation, suspicions arose regarding his involvement in numerous burglaries across Jerusalem recently.

As part of the investigation, the suspect was brought before the court last night, which accepted the police's request and extended his detention to advance the investigation in his case according to its needs.

Chief Inspector Yosef Amsalem, said: "We use all available means in our unwavering fight against burglars and property criminals who harm the public and their belongings. The suspect was arrested thanks to the officers' swift arrival at the scene, and due to their determination and rapid response, the officers spotted the suspect trying to hide and escape unsuccessfully, dressed in tallit and allegedly breaking into a synagogue. We will continue to act to protect the public's safety and property."