Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday praised the pro‑government rallies organized by authorities in response to two weeks of nationwide protests, declaring that the turnout served as a “warning" to the United States.

“This was a warning to American politicians to stop their deceit and not rely on treacherous mercenaries," Khamenei said, according to Iranian state TV.

Khamenei added that the demonstrations showed strong public backing for the regime. “These massive rallies, full of determination, have thwarted the plan of foreign enemies that were supposed to be carried out by domestic mercenaries," he stated.

Khamenei had previously downplayed the widespread protests in his country, claiming they are driven by fringe elements.

The Supreme Leader’s comments on Monday follow President Donald Trump’s repeated warnings that the US would hit back at Iran if it were to kill anti-regime protesters.

On Sunday, Trump told reporters that the US is watching Iran closely and weighing possible responses as unrest in the country grows.

“There seems to be some people killed that aren't supposed to be killed. We are looking at it very seriously, the military is looking at it and we're looking at some very strong options," he added, noting that he is receiving reports on the Iranian protests every hour.

He also warned Iran against attacking American bases in the region, stating that if they do, “we will hit them harder than they imagined."

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that while Trump generally prefers diplomatic solutions, he has not ruled out the use of force against Iran.

“The truth is, with respect to Iran, nobody knows what President Trump is going to do except for President Trump. The world can keep waiting and guessing," she said.

Leavitt later told reporters that Iran’s public rhetoric does not necessarily reflect its private communications with Washington. She said the President has an interest in examining those private messages as he weighs his options.