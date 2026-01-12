Honenu attorney Haim Bleicher sent a warning letter to Haaretz following an article published on their website, which featured a photo of a minor shepherd.

According to Bleicher, the minor's photo was published without consent and has no direct relevance to the article itself.

According to the letter, the photo was published alongside an article titled "An Army of Minors, Some of Whom Are At-Risk Youth, Instills Fear in Palestinians in the West Bank," with the minor’s photo clearly displayed.

It was also noted that no permission was obtained from the minor’s parents for the publication, and there is a genuine concern that the minor may be identified and subjected to harmful messaging.

Attorney Bleicher stressed that the publication appears to constitute a violation of the Youth Law, the Privacy Protection Law, and the Defamation Law. He demanded that the newspaper immediately remove the photo and pay the minor compensation of 30,000 NIS within 21 days.

In his letter, Bleicher also demanded the removal of any videos or accompanying posts containing the photo from any platform where it was published, emphasizing that there is no connection between the minor and the allegations in the article.

"We will continue to clarify time and time again: We will be careful to protect the rights of the pioneers of the farms and will not agree to their gross violation by the media or on social networks," Bleicher said in a statement. "It is time for Haaretz to understand that the law must be respected."