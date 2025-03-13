Six Arab rioters from the Arab outpost of Shaabin, which was built illegally on the Wye Accords Nature Reserve in Gush Etzion, attacked a Jewish shepherd from the Mikneh Avraham hilltop community on Thursday near Maaleh Amos.

The shepherd, who took the community's flock of goats to graze, noticed the mob approaching with clubs and rocks, and managed to call other residents as he attempted to defend himself.

He received a severe blow from one of the rioter's clubs but managed to hold on until other residents arrived and chased off the rioters.

The residents took the shepherd to the nearby community where he received initial medical treatment and was taken to the hospital with his head bleeding. Magen David Adom reported that the 18-year-old victim was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in light condition with head trauma.

Law enforcement began to search for the suspects. At the same time, investigators from the Etzion Police Station began collecting evidence from the scene and testimonies from witnesses.

The police stated that the commander of the Judea and Samaria District, Deputy Commissioner Moshe Pinchi, ordered the forces to use all operational and technological means to reach the assailants and bring them to justice.