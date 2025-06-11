המתפרעים הערבים סמוך למכמש צילום: באדיבות המצלם

A resident from a farm near the community of Ma'ale Mikhmas in the Binyamin region was out watching the farm's herd of sheep on Wednesday when he saw an Arab car approaching from the neighboring village of Mukhmas.

The shepherd called another resident of the farm, who approached the vehicle and discovered it to be an attempt to ensnare the shepherd. Dozens of Arabs came out from behind the car and began to throw rocks. According to the residents, four gunshots rang out from among the mob, which was supported by far-left-wing activists.

Security forces, who were called to the scene, repelled the rioters back to the village. There have been no reports of arrests.