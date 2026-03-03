12 people were injured this afternoon (Tuesday) at three sites in central Israel by falling debris from an intercepted Iranian missile.

Among the injured is a 40-year-old woman in moderate condition with a head injury, and 11 other injured people in light condition from shrapnel and head injuries.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that teams went out to search Givat Shmuel, Ramat Gan, Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Bnei Brak, and Rosh Ha'Ayin due to concerns about the fall of interception debris.

The IDF stated: "Home Front Command search and rescue forces, together with numerous emergency teams, are currently operating at the impact sites in central Israel. The circumstances of the impact are under review."

credit: מד"א

credit: מד"א