The Health Ministry on Wednesday evening reported that a measles patient was present in a Bnei Brak bakery on Friday.

According to the Ministry report, the patient was present at the “Zman Ha'aretz" bakery on Kahaneman Street in Bnei Brak on Friday, March 6, between 8:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease characterized by fever, general malaise, a runny nose, and a rash, and it may involve severe and even life-threatening complications. Measles can infect not only those present in the room with a measles patient, but also those entering the room up to two hours after the infected person leaves.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical treatment as soon as possible and coordinate their arrival in advance, to enable medical staff to take appropriate precautions to ensure that additional individuals are not infected.

The Health Ministry emphasized the importance of receiving routine vaccinations against diseases such as measles, some of which can cause serious complications and death.

People who were at the bakery during the specified hours are asked to make sure they are vaccinated according to Health Ministry recommendations, with two doses of the vaccine. Anyone who wishes to receive additional information about vaccination if needed, people can contact their health maintenance organizations (HMOs).