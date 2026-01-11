During an operational activity by IDF forces in the casbah of Shechem (Nablus), an IDF soldier from the Duvdevan unit was moderately wounded in a clash with a terrorist who opened fire at the force.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that the soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment and that his family has been informed of his condition.

IDF forces have launched a manhunt for the terrorist, who has not yet been located.

Meanwhile, IDF troops continue to operate intensively throughout Judea and Samaria. Over the past week, a terrorist cell planning to carry out an imminent attack was arrested in the Hebron area.

The arrest followed an operation by soldiers of the Paratroopers Brigade’s 202nd Battalion, who detained two additional terrorists from Hebron and Bani Na’im involved in building terror infrastructure.

Forces from the Binyamin Brigade arrested 12 wanted suspects over the past week and destroyed lathes used to manufacture weapons. In an operation in Beitunia, the forces raided a Palestinian shop and seized military equipment that had been used for terrorist activity.