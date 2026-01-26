Security forces were called Monday morning to the Mount Ebal area, north of Shechem (Nablus), following a report of a shooting attack targeting an Israeli vehicle.

Upon arrival, IDF forces located the driver of the vehicle, an Israeli civilian from Samaria, who was unharmed.

It later became clear that a Palestinian Authority policeman opened fire at the Israeli vehicle as it traveled on the road towards Mount Ebal. IDF forces called to the scene began extensive searches in the area, attempting to locate the terrorist, who fled the scene.

The Palestinian Authority police claim that the vehicle sped towards them and they felt threatened and therefore opened fire.

An initial investigation reveals that the driver veered off course while heading to Mount Ebal and accidentally entered the outskirts of Shechem. During an attempt to return to the main road, near the city's entrance checkpoint, he noticed three terrorists. One of them jumped toward the vehicle and fired at it with a handgun.

The Jew managed to flee toward Mount Ebal, where he joined an IDF force at a nearby outpost. A bullet impact mark was found on the car's hood. No injuries were reported.

The IDF later claimed: "Following the initial report regarding a shooting toward an Israeli vehicle near the area of Mount Ebal, an initial review at the scene inquiry indicates that this was likely not a terrorist attack."

"From the initial review, it appears that a force of Palestinian Security Forces present at the scene responded with fire toward an Israeli civilian who had mistakenly entered the city of Nablus, bypassed a Palestinian checkpoint in Area A, and while exiting, accelerated near the checkpoint.

"Once the incident became known, the coordination and liaison mechanisms between the Israeli security establishment and the Palestinian mechanisms were immediately activated in order to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

"The incident is being reviewed through ongoing dialogue between the parties. The IDF reiterates that entry into Area A is prohibited and dangerous for Israeli civilians."

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan responded to the incident, saying, "This is a serious shooting attack. Anyone who thinks that terrorism and gunfire will deter us is mistaken. Our response will be to strengthen the settlement presence in Samaria, especially on Mount Ebal, which is an integral part of our history."