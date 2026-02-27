The far-left-wing organization, Looking the Occupation in the Eye, reported on Friday that a group of their activists was attacked by masked individuals near the village of Qusra in the Shechem (Nablus) area. The leftist activists say the suspects attacked them with clubs. Two victims were airlifted to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

The IDF stated that IDF and Israel Police forces were dispatched to the area after receiving a report of a violent attack by masked Israeli civilians on both Palestinian Arabs and additional Israelis present at the scene.

Israeli security forces are conducting searches to apprehend the suspected individuals. Additionally, the Israel Police has opened an investigation into the details of the incident.

At the same time, Israeli rioters reportedly entered the nearby village of Jalud, where they threw rocks and set a structure on fire.

Left-wing activists often enter Judea and Samaria to accompany Palestinian Arabs, to perform agricultural work, but at times, during violent protests and provocations as well.

The IDF condemned the incident, stating: "This is a serious incident. The IDF strongly condemns violence of any kind that undermines security and stability in the area and will continue to operate to maintain the security of residents and order in the region."

President Isaac Herzog strongly condemned the incidents and emphasized that these are acts that cross a "bright red line" and endanger human lives.