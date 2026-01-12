Israel's string of sunny days will end Wednesday afternoon, when the weather becomes hazy and a new winter weather system arrives.

On Monday afternoon, the winds will pick up, and rain will begin to fall in northern Israel.

Monday evening will see the rain spreading to central Israel, and overnight, the weather throughout Israel will become stormy and extremely cold.

Tuesday will see strong winds with gusts between 80-100 kilometers per hour. Most of the precipitation will be concentrated in the central mountains, though there will be intermittent rainfall in northern Israel and in the rest of central Israel as well. There is a strong chance of flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea streams, and there may be snowfall on the peaks of Mount Hermon and the higher mountains in the Golan Heights.

Tuesday morning will begin with stormy weather, but the storms will lose strength over the course of the day: winds will become significantly gentler, and the rain will gradually lessen. Temperatures will remain very low.

Wednesday and Thursday will see a gradual rise in temperatures, along with potential rainfall in northern and central Israel.