Amb. Ronald S. Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, on Sunday condemned the arson attack on Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson, Mississippi.

“Beth Israel Congregation in Mississippi was once firebombed during the civil rights movement for standing on the right side of justice. To see it targeted again this Shabbat is a chilling reminder that hatred never just disappears-it resurfaces when left unchallenged," said Lauder.

“Incidents like this are fueled by an increasingly radicalized society, emboldened by the unchecked spread of hate across social media," he added.

“Antisemitism and extremism are once again surging and must be confronted with vigor and clear, decisive action," stated Lauder.

The blaze at Beth Israel erupted shortly after 3:00 a.m. Saturday and caused significant damage to parts of the historic synagogue. Jackson Fire Department crews responded to the scene and were able to contain and extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

The fire at the city’s onlyJewish synagogue is being investigated by local and federal authorities, with a suspect taken into custody.

Jackson Mayor John Horhn condemned the incident, describing it as an attack on religious freedom and public safety. In a statement, Horhn said that acts of antisemitism, racism, and religious hatred are threats to the entire city and will be treated accordingly. He added that Jackson stands with the Beth Israel congregation and the wider Jewish community.

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect or details regarding possible charges. It has not yet been formally announced whether the fire has been classified as a hate crime.

The investigation is being led by the Jackson Fire Department’s Arson Investigation Division and the Jackson Police Department, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, and the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Beth Israel Congregation is the oldest synagogue in Jackson and was previously targeted in a 1967 Ku Klux Klan bombing that damaged the synagogue’s offices and the home of its rabbi at the time. No one was killed in that attack.