A fire that broke out overnight at Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson, Mississippi, the city’s only Jewish synagogue, is being investigated by local and federal authorities, with a suspect taken into custody.

The blaze erupted shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday and caused significant damage to parts of the historic synagogue. Jackson Fire Department crews responded to the scene and were able to contain and extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

Jackson Mayor John Horhn condemned the incident, describing it as an attack on religious freedom and public safety. In a statement, Horhn said that acts of antisemitism, racism, and religious hatred are threats to the entire city and will be treated accordingly. He added that Jackson stands with the Beth Israel congregation and the wider Jewish community.

The synagogue after the fire Photo: Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect or details regarding possible charges. It has not yet been formally announced whether the fire has been classified as a hate crime.

The investigation is being led by the Jackson Fire Department’s Arson Investigation Division and the Jackson Police Department, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, and the Joint Terrorism Task Force. The investigation remains ongoing.

Beth Israel Congregation is the oldest synagogue in Jackson and was previously targeted in a 1967 Ku Klux Klan bombing that damaged the synagogue’s offices and the home of its rabbi at the time. No one was killed in that attack.