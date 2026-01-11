תיעוד: מי לקח את כספו של התייר? דוברות המשטרה

A US tourist accidentally left a bag containing 50,000 shekels in cash at a restaurant in Kfar Tavor last Thursday.

The incident began when the tourist realized that the money he had left on the table was missing.

Upon returning to the restaurant, he found the cash was gone and police were called to the scene. Officers from the Northern District launched an immediate investigation.

A check of the restaurant’s security footage showed that after the tourist and his son left the table, another customer sat in their place. The man noticed the bag containing the money, packed it along with leftover food on the table, and left the restaurant.

Investigators quickly identified the suspect: a 64-year-old resident of Shibli. Police units arrested him and the stolen money was recovered.

The tourist received the full amount back and thanked the police for their prompt and efficient handling of the case.

The suspect was questioned at the station and released under restrictive conditions. The investigation file will soon be forwarded to the prosecution for consideration of formal charges.