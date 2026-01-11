Israeli basketball player Deni Avdija was involved in a minor car accident on Friday, while on his way to the home game of his team, the Portland Trail Blazers, against the Houston Rockets.

The accident occurred when a driver ran a red light and hit Avdija’s vehicle. The Israeli forward was unharmed and continued on to the arena.

A statement on behalf of the player said: “On the evening before the last game, Deni Avdija was involved in a car accident in Portland that was not his fault, while he was in one of the vehicles involved. Fortunately, there were no injuries, and thank God he is fine and suffered no injuries."

The accident did not prevent Avdija from leading his team to a second consecutive win over Houston. The Israeli scored 20 points and added 6 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals. Portland, which trailed for most of the game, ultimately won 111-105.

The two victories against Houston followed Avdija’s most recent milestone, when he was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his career.