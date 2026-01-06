Israeli basketball player Deni Avdija of the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers recorded another milestone on Monday, being named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his career.

Avdija averaged 26.8 points per game, 8.3 rebounds per game and 9.8 assists per game last week, helping lead the Trail Blazers to a 3-1 record for the week. Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

The Israeli superstar became the first Portland Trail Blazers player since Damian Lillard to be named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

He beat out an impressive list of other superstars who were considered for Player of the Week: Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant of the Houston Rockets, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the reigning NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder, and Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Last season, Avdija was twice a finalist for Western Conference Player of the Month.

Just this past Saturday night, Avdija helped the Blazers to a 115-110 victory on the road against the San Antonio Spurs, who are currently in second place in the Western Conference.

In the game, which was played on Avdija’s 25th birthday, the Israeli notched a triple-double with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Avdija finished with the highest plus‑minus on the court. With the win, Portland improved to a 16-20 record. Despite being under .500, Portland is currently in 9th place in the Western Conference, giving it a spot in the play-in tournament.