NBA superstar LeBron James on Sunday expressed a desire to visit Israel someday, saying he has only heard good things about the Jewish state.

James was speaking to reporters before the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles and was asked about Israeli basketball player Deni Avdija, who made history by becoming the first Israeli to be selected to play in the All-Star Game.

"I've been quoted on Deni already and asked what I think about his season - I said I believe he's an All-Star. He plays exceptional basketball," replied the 41-year-old Lakers star.

Asked what his message is to his Israeli fans, James said, “I’ve never been there, but if I have fans over there, then I hope you’ve been following my career. I hope I inspire people over there to not only be great in sports but to be better in general, in life. Hopefully someday I can make it over there. I’ve heard nothing but great things."