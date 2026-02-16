After months of speculation and guesses, a nationwide campaign urging people to vote for him, and over two million people doing so, Israel basketball star Deni Avdija took the court on Sunday at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles for the 2025-26 NBA All-Star game.

The Israeli from the Portland Trail Blazers was selected for Team World, made up of players from countries around the world, and shared the locker room and court with some of the best basketball players in the world. This marked a historic moment for Israel in the best basketball league in the world, as Avdija became the first Israeli player ever to participate in the prestigious and glamorous event.

Before the game began, the Israeli flag was displayed on the court and on the giant screens in the arena in Los Angeles, for the eyes of the whole world to see.

Not only that, but Avdija started in Team World’s lineup for the first game, played in a round robin format against Team Stars featuring young American NBA stars, alongside superstars like Victor Wembanyama (France) of the San Antonio Spurs, Nikola Jokic (Serbia) of the Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray (Canada) of the Denver Nuggets, and Luka Dončić (Slovenia) of the Los Angeles Lakers. While Team World’s coach Darko Rajaković (Serbia), the head coach of the Toronto Raptors, rotated most of the starting lineup, Avdija remained the only player on the court for an extended period without being substituted.

With 9:04 remaining on the game clock, Avdija scored his first points with a three-pointer, and later added an assist to Dončić, giving Team World the lead. The advantage grew with two more points from Avdija, bringing his personal total to 5 points. However, once he was removed from the game, Team Stars managed to close the gap and force overtime.

According to the rules of the new format, the first team to score 5 points in overtime wins. Despite Avdija returning at the start of overtime, it was the American team that came out victorious.

The Israeli finished the first game with 5 points, 2 assists, and 1 turnover in 8 minutes.

Later, Avdija and Team World also lost to Team Stripes, which is made up of veteran US players such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers, who hosted the event. The second game ended 48-45 in favor of Team Stripes, eliminating Team World from the tournament. Leonard led all scorers with 31 points out of 48 in his home court, while Wembanyama’s 17 points were not enough.

Avdija finished the second game without scoring any points. In total, in his first-ever appearance as an Israeli player at the world’s biggest star-studded event, Avdija played 15 minutes, scored 5 points, and dished out 4 assists to his Team World teammates.

Speaking to reporters after his All-Star appearance, Avdija thanked the fans in Israel for their support and for staying up late to watch.

"I know that many watched the game, I love you and thank you for the support," Avdija said to Kan 11 News.