Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, posted a video to social media on Sunday night, congratulating Israeli basketball star Deni Avdija on becoming the first Israeli to be selected to the NBA All-Star Game.

“Congratulations, Deni Avdija, on becoming the first Israeli ever voted into the NBA All-Star Game. Leading the Portland Trail Blazers as one of the NBA’s rising stars - Deni continues to make history," wrote Leiter.

“We’re excited to watch your career grow and will be cheering you on every step of the way. You are the GOAT," he added.

Avdija was named as an All-Star reserve after he narrowly missed a spot in the starting lineup.

He will be part of the “World Team," which will include, among others, Nikola Jokić (Serbia), Luka Dončić (Slovenia), and Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander (Canada).

Avdija is in his sixth NBA season and his second with the Trail Blazers. The Israeli superstar was selected ninth overall in the 2020 NBA draft by the Wizards and spent his first four NBA seasons in Washington before being traded to Portland before the start of the 2024-25 season.

This season, he is posting impressive averages of 25.5 points per game, shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.6% from three‑point range, in an average of 34.6 minutes per game.