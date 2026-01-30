Following Israel’s recent recognition of Somaliland, Somalia is considering closing its airspace to Arkia flights, which regularly pass over its territory on their way to Thailand.

Channel 12 News reported that this decision would require Arkia to find an alternative route, resulting in longer flight times for flights arriving in Bangkok.

As of now, Arkia has not received approval for February to pass through Somalia’s airspace. The airline, which submits requests for airspace permits each month, is now preparing for a potential change in flight routes.

The company stated, “As of today, Arkia has not received renewal of its periodic approval for airspace passage over Somalia for February. Based on our investigation, it appears that other Israeli airlines have also not yet received approval. If the renewal is not granted by the start of February, Arkia will operate using an alternative route, with no further changes to operations."

Israel announced its recognition of Somaliland in late December, becoming the first and, to date, the only country to officially recognize the self-declared republic, which Somalia considers part of its territory.