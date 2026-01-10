Six Israelis were injured Saturday in a road accident in Chiang Mai in northern Thailand.

One of the victims is in critical condition and is undergoing surgery. The others suffered lesser injuries of varying degrees.

Yuval Cohen, 23, has been named as the Israeli in critical condition, and his sister Racheli called for people with the O- blood type to donate blood for him.

"Yuval went on a trip a just a few days ago - a trip that he waited for after over two years, of reserve duty as a fighter. He can only receive O minus type blood. Anyone who can go donate O- blood should arrive tomorrow morning at 8:00 to the Nakornping Hospital, level two, and say that it is for Yuval Cohen."

All the Israelis injured in the road accident are in their 20s and were traveling together on a minibus when it overturned. Medical teams arriving at the scene evacuated the victims to three local hospitals, in accordance with their levels of injury.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said that the Department for Israelis Abroad and the Israeli Embassy in Thailand are in continuous contact with the victims in Thailand and their relatives in Israel, as well as with the local authorities, medical teams, and insurance companies.