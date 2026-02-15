A performance by Israeli singer Itay Levy at the Casino de Paris triggered controversy after venue security confiscated Israeli flags brought by dozens of concertgoers.

According to attendees, security guards barred the entry of Israeli flags, forcing some audience members to conceal them inside their clothing to get into the hall. During the concert, security personnel reportedly moved through the crowd and removed flags that had been brought in.

Mako reported that Levy, who himself appeared on stage wrapped in an Israeli flag, reprimanded venue management upon learning of the incident. He said he was informed only at the end of the show, adding that had he known earlier, he would have halted the performance until all confiscated flags were returned to their owners.

The concert’s producer, Keren HaYesod, condemned the decision to ban Israeli flags and expressed regret over what it described as a restriction on the audience’s national and personal expression. In a statement, the organization said it was proud to help bring Levy to perform in France and highlighted the strong, emotional connection formed between the artist, the Jewish community, and supporters of Israel.

Despite the restriction, Keren HaYesod said the atmosphere of the evening remained uplifting, noting that the energy and sense of unity ultimately prevailed, leaving the audience with a feeling of pride and solidarity.