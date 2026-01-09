Israel Police's Department for the Investigation of Police Officers has opened an investigation into an incident in which police officers shot at a suspect who allegedly fired at a house in the village of Ibtin, near Kiryat Ata in northern Israel.

"Officers neutralized an armed suspect who fired at a house in the village of Ibtin. His death was determined by medical officials," a police statement read.

It added, "The officers showed determination and engaged with the suspect, risking their lives at the scene [by firing] towards the suspect, and neutralized him while firing."

The suspect's family claimed that he was not involved in the shooting and was not even holding a weapon at the time he was shot. The Department for the Investigation of Police Officers will examine these claims.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir backed the police officers, saying, "Kudos to the police detectives who identified shooting towards a home, aimed for engagement, and neutralized the shooters. I commend the activities of the Coastal District [police] under the leadership of Chief Superintendent Yehiel Bohadana for their intense efforts in the fight against crime."