Police are warning of serious danger after a cluster bomb was discovered earlier this week in Israel’s Northern District.

In a statement to the public, an Israel Police spokesperson stressed that unlike a standard rocket, a cluster bomb disperses numerous small submunitions over a wide area, posing a significant threat to anyone nearby.

The spokesman added that many of these submunitions remain on the ground as unexploded ordnance and are extremely sensitive. Any contact, movement, or shaking could cause them to detonate immediately.

The public is urged not to approach or touch suspicious objects resembling small explosives. If such an item is found, people should move away from the area, keep others at a distance, and report it immediately to the police emergency hotline (100).

The spokesman stressed that only bomb disposal experts are authorized to handle such devices, neutralize them, and secure the area safely. "Public discipline and adherence to instructions from bomb disposal teams can save lives," he added.