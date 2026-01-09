Shas spokesperson Asher Medina on Thursday explained why opposition to the proposed Draft Law is a mistake, stressing that the status quo in which there is no law is the worst situation for the haredi community.

In an interview with Kol Hai Radio, Medina said, "Right now, at this moment, we have the absolute worst law being implemented on the ground - a far-reaching law where all yeshiva students are considered criminals."

"The purpose of the law is to regulate the legal status to prevent arrests and sanctions. So long as you lack a [legal] status, you simply give them an opening to do whatever they want."

Medina also addressed the severe economic consequences of not having a proper Draft Law, noting especially the issue of the loss of daycare subsidies and the impact on haredi families' livelihoods. "It all stems from being exposed, you have basically no protection, and you are considered a criminal," he said. "If the funds that were available until now don’t flow, the yeshivas will close."

Responding to the claim that the Military Police are primarily arresting Sephardic yeshiva students, he confirmed, "This is not a feeling, it’s reality. It’s because Shas is a dominant factor in the government, so they direct the fire more in that direction."

Slamming the haredi community's internal conflicts and the signs criticizing public figures, he said, "We need to have a united front against so many hostile elements, this infighting and the swords we see within us are not appropriate."