Violent clashes broke out early Wednesday morning between students of the Grodno Yeshiva in Be'er Yaakov and police forces, after a dispute with workers at a nearby construction site quickly escalated into a large confrontation within the yeshiva compound.

The incident began as a scuffle between several students and workers at the nearby construction site.

Within a short time, the confrontation expanded, and large Israel Police and Border Police forces were called to the scene and broke into the yeshiva grounds.

Footage from the scene shows intense clashes between the police and the students. Among other things, a police officer can be seen throwing a yeshiva student to the ground during an arrest, and stun grenade explosions can be heard within the yeshiva grounds.

Police vehicles entered and exited the compound for hours. During the events, one yeshiva student was arrested, and a police officer was lightly injured.