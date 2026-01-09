After several days of pleasant sunny weather, winter has returned to Israel with a vengeance: Friday is expected to be stormy and cold. Rain will fall from the north to the Negev, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. Temperatures will drop significantly, by up to 10 degrees compared to Thursday.

At the same time, a warning has been issued for strong gusts of wind, which will peak on Friday afternoon. Winds are expected to reach speeds of 80 to 100 km/h, with a risk of wind damage, including falling trees and flying objects.

During the course of Friday evening and night, the rain will gradually lessen.

Saturday will see local rainfall concentrated mostly in northern Israel, alongside a rise in temperatures.

Sunday will see an additional rise in temperatures, and there may be rain in northern Israel.

Monday's skies will be partly cloudy with a drop in temperatures. Local rain will begin to fall in the north, and there may be isolated thunderstorms.

On Monday evening, another winter weather system will begin, expected to last at least until Wednesday.