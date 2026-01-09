A Channel 12 News poll published on Thursday evening reveals that if elections were held today, Likud would retain its position as the largest party, with 25 seats - a drop of one seat compared to the previous survey.

The second-largest party in the poll is Naftali Bennett’s party, which holds steady at 21 seats. Next is Yair Golan’s Democrats party, which gains one seat to reach 12 seats.

Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid, weakens to a single-digit result of 9 seats. Shas (Aryeh Deri), Yisrael Beytenu (Avigdor Liberman), and Otzma Yehudit (Itamar Ben Gvir) each receive 8 seats, a drop of one seat compared to the previous poll. Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar! party remains stable with 8 seats.

United Torah Judaism receives 7 seats, while Hadash-Ta’al and Ra’am each receive 5 seats. Smotrich’s Religious Zionist Party strengthens to 4 seats, crossing the electoral threshold after failing to do so in the previous poll.

Parties failing to pass the threshold include: Yoaz Hendel’s Reservists Party (2.5%), Balad (1.3%), and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White (0.6%).

According to the poll, the Zionist opposition bloc weakens by one seat and now stands at 58 seats, while the coalition strengthens to 52 seats. The Arab parties together maintain their combined strength of 10 seats.