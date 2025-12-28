Israel's Health Ministry announced Sunday evening that the city of Petah Tikva has officially been declared a city with an active measles outbreak.

The decision was made following several confirmed cases of illness and concerns about the continued spread of the virus within the community.

With this declaration, Petah Tikva joins a number of cities and local authorities across the country where outbreaks have already been declared, including Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, Beit Shemesh, Modi'in Illit, Harish, Nof Hagalil, Kiryat Gat, Netivot, Beitar Illit, Tiberias, Safed, and the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council.

In contrast, cities such as Haifa and Ashdod are not currently designated as outbreak areas due to a decrease in the number of cases.

The Ministry of Health stated that following the declaration, strict guidelines will be implemented, including a change in vaccination policy: infants aged six months to 11 months will be eligible for an early measles vaccine, in addition to the routine vaccines given at age one.

Additionally, children who have not been vaccinated or who have been partially vaccinated are required to complete their vaccination, and in cases of exposure, preventive treatment with antibodies will be provided to populations who cannot be vaccinated.

Since the outbreak began across the country, about 12 children have died meas. The vast majority of these children were not vaccinated at all, and only one was partially vaccinated.