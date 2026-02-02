Two foreign activists who violated a Major General's Order in Judea and Samaria will be deported from Israel.

During an operation on Sunday in the Palestinian Arab village of Ein Siniya, north of Ramallah, IDf troops detected several foreign anarchists in the village in violation of the Major General's Order prohibiting the entry of civilians who are not area residents.

According to the report, two of the activists had already been warned several times by security forces.

The two were taken for questioning at the Binyamin Police Station, after which they were jailed and transferred to the Population and Immigration Authority's Oz unit for a deportation hearing.

The Police stated: “The Judea and Samaria District of the Israel Police will continue to operate professionally and exercise all of its authorities, in close cooperation with the IDF and the Population and Immigration Authority, in order to prevent disturbances in the Judea and Samaria area and to bring to justice anyone involved in offenses that endanger the public-whether an Israeli citizen or a foreign national."

Sources close to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir told Arutz Sheva that the minister is “proud that the Judea and Samaria District, under District Commander Superintendent Moshe Pinchi, is consistently working to deport foreign anarchists who come to Israel to harass and disrupt the IDF, the police, and the residents. We will not allow hostile activity against the state."