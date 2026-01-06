Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this evening (Monday, 5 January 2006), at his Knesset office, met with the family of the child Haymanut Kassaou, who has been missing since February 2024.

Prime Minister Netanyahu told the members of her family: "I will personally get involved in the matter. We will bring her back."

Knesset Member Tsega Melaku (Likud) also attended the meeting.

In December, it was reported that police had arrested a suspect in connection with the case following a kidnapping attempt in Be'er Sheva.