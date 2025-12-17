The police on Wednesday arrested a suspect in connection with the disappearance of the young girl Hymanut Kassou, who has been missing since February 2024.

Kassou, who was nine when she disappeared, was last documented by security cameras entering the absorption center where she lived with her family in Safed. Since then, her whereabouts have been unknown.

The suspect was arrested after he allegedly attempted to harm a girl in Be'er Sheva. His detention was extended for seven days.

The police are preparing to continue the investigation to determine if there is a connection between the detainee and Kassou's disappearance.

According to the police, the case was transferred to the Lahav 433 unit to further examine all possibilities.

The Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court issued a gag order on all details of the investigation until next Monday.