The Immigration, Absorption, and Diaspora Committee, chaired by MK Gilad Kariv, held its 11th discussion today (Wednesday) regarding the disappearance of Haymanut Kassou, a 9-year-old girl from an absorption center in Safed, who went missing in February 2024. Haymanut immigrated with her family from Ethiopia and lived in the city’s absorption center.

Kariv said, “We will not let go of this matter and will continue holding these discussions. Even between meetings, we are in contact with the police, the Jewish Agency, and government offices. We are here to hear your voices. There are Knesset members from four factions here, from both the coalition and the opposition. Some members are not part of the committee but make a point of attending these discussions on this important issue. We must make every effort to find her. Our goal is to ensure practical progress. We want to see a proper public awareness campaign on this issue.”

MKs and Haymanut's family emphasized that the goal is to keep the case on the public agenda, ensure that the Israel Police continues searching for her, and examine all investigative leads. MK Naor Shiri said that a body should be established to review the system’s conduct: “To prevent the next case.”

Northern District Investigations Chief, Superintendent Avi Ayish, stated that a team had been appointed to review the investigation file, meetings were held under the district commander, and the investigation is still ongoing. He noted that the possibility of abduction is being examined and that all security camera footage has been fully reviewed.

In response to the family’s concerns about deleted footage, he said that all material was scanned and checked, and the claim that some was deleted is false and unsubstantiated. He added that there are “other technical issues” that he would not go into.

Chief Inspector Amir Smania, commander of the Crime Fighting Unit in the Kinneret region, said that many people are being questioned and all suspicions are being investigated.

He described an incident in which Haymanut’s Rav-Kav (public transport) card was found, which triggered a large-scale investigative effort, including closing a section of Highway 6 where the bus that processed the card had traveled and deploying police units across the area. It was eventually clarified that her sister had used the card and had lost it. He concluded that they are in continuous contact with those responsible at the absorption center and that every suspicion is reported and examined.

Haymanut’s father, Tesfai Kassou, asked during the hearing whether the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) was involved and who deleted 14 minutes of footage. He noted that children had seen his daughter abducted and asked, “What needs to happen for her to be officially declared kidnapped? Everyone should stop and think—what if this were your child? My daughter has suffered for almost two years. How can a country like Israel, with all the technology at its disposal, fail to find her? This is happening because she was born into an Ethiopian immigrant family.”

Haymanut’s mother, Benchi Kassou, said that this is a very difficult time for them, noting that many children returned to school on September 1, “but Haymanut did not. We keep hearing the same words over and over—that they want results, or at least ‘a lead.’”

Haymanut’s sister, Yerusalem Kassou, said, “I fear that if this were to happen to me, nothing would be done. I don’t want to live in a country where I think no one would search for me if I disappeared. I don’t believe the police are doing enough until they find my sister.”