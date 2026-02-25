The disappearance of Hymanut Kassaou was revisited on Wednesday during a discussion at the Knesset Aliyah and Absorption Committee, exactly two years after she was last seen in Tzfat.

At the same time, Gali Baharav-Miara approved a government request to involve the ISA in the search efforts. Under the decision, the ISA will assist police by conducting technological examinations and employing special tools not available to law enforcement.

The case, however, has not been fully transferred to the ISA. Under Israeli law, the agency’s mandate is limited to security-related matters, while Kassaou’s disappearance is classified as a criminal-civil case. As a result, the ISA will participate only in an exceptional, auxiliary capacity.

Hymanut’s parents attended the committee session and made an emotional appeal to lawmakers and police officials. Her father, Tafsai Kassaou, called for the case to be handed over entirely to the ISA. “Transfer the file to the ISA, which has more resources and capabilities, until Hymanut is returned," he said.

“My daughter has been kidnapped for two years, and there is no new information about her," he added. “The tears in our eyes have dried up and our hearts are bleeding. When there was an attempted abduction of a child in Be'er Sheva, the police transferred the investigation to Lahav 433." Lahav 433 is the police department for serious criminal investigations such as corruption, sexual assault, national crimes, and murders.

Hymanut’s mother, Banchi Kassaou, tearfully pleaded with committee members: “Hymanut is 11 years old today. Help us so that we can celebrate her bat mitzvah with her."