New details are emerging about the kidnapping attempt that occurred in Be’er Sheva, raising questions about a possible connection to the case of the disappearance of Hymanut Kassaou from Safed about two years ago.

The girl seen in security footage from Be’er Sheva was identified as the one who was with Hymanut on the day of her disappearance and had given testimony to the police about the suspects she noticed.

According to her family, as reported by Channel 12 News, the girl recognized the same man who allegedly tried to abduct her in Safed, and has seen him at least two more times in Be’er Sheva since then.

A few months ago, the family moved to Be’er Sheva, and when the girl saw the man near the kindergarten where she studied, she returned home frightened and crying. Initially, the family thought it was a post-traumatic reaction, but after the encounter was repeated, they decided to install cameras outside their home.

Yesterday, the suspected man came to their house again, knowing that the girl was alone. Due to the sensitivity of the matter, the police issued a gag order last night on details of the investigation and any information that could identify those involved.

In parallel, it was decided to transfer the case of Hymanut Kassou's disappearance to the Lahav 433 unit after two years of handling by the Northern Central Unit. The investigation will be transferred to the Major Crimes Unit (Yahbal).

A senior official in the unit told Channel 12 News, "At this stage, we cannot say definitively whether there is a direct or indirect connection between Hymanut's disappearance and the attempted assault/kidnapping of her friend by the same man seen in the footage. We are currently reviewing the case that was handled by the Northern Central Unit for two years. The investigation will now be transferred to Yahbal, the unit specializing in solving serious crimes."