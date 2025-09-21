Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded on Sunday to the declaration by the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada officially recognizing a Palestinian state.

"I have a clear message for those leaders who recognize a Palestinian state after the terrible October 7th Massacre: you are giving a huge reward for terror. I have another message for you: It won't happen. A Palestinian state will not be created west of the Jordan.

"For years, I have prevented the establishment of this terror state against tremendous pressure from home and abroad. We have done this with determination and with astute statesmanship. Moreover, we have doubled the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, and we will continue on this path. The answer to the recent attempt to force on us a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the US. Just wait," Netanyahu stated.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar commented on the move, noting, "Most countries have already recognized a 'Palestinian state' in the past. That was wrong even back then. But those same governments that have now decided to join in the recognition are also committing an especially immoral, outrageous, and ugly act. The governments that decided to do so after October 7, and while Israel is still engaged in a difficult military campaign against Hamas and its partners, will be remembered with eternal disgrace.

According to Sa'ar, "This is a reward for Hamas and a reward for terrorism. It is also an unjustified reward for the Palestinian Authority. Just recently, the United States announced steps against the PA and its leaders, among other things, due to its continued policy of rewarding terrorists with salary payments."

"I am encouraged by the responses of the opposition in the 'recognition countries,' which oppose their governments' moves in a clear and unequivocal manner and see them as a misguided and distorted move. Even in these countries, we still have many friends.

He pledged that "a Palestinian state will not arise—and it will not arise—is the opposition of the people of Israel. The people oppose this delusional idea by an overwhelming, unprecedented majority. Our future will not be determined in London or Paris. It will be determined in Jerusalem. We will continue to fight resolutely on the diplomatic front against moves that endanger Israel and its future. By our side will stand our friends in the world, and at their head—the United States of America. And Israel will win! Israel does not lie!"

The head of the opposition, Yair Lapid, claimed that recognition was a "Diplomatic disaster, a bad move and a reward for terrorism."

"A functioning Israeli government could have prevented this - with wise and serious work, with professional diplomatic discourse and with proper explanation. The government that brought upon us the most grievous security disaster in our history, now brings upon us the most severe diplomatic crisis ever."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded: "The days of the British mandate are over. The only response to this anti-Israeli step is sovereignty over the homeland of the Jewish people in Judea and Samaria and the removal of the delusional idea of a Palestinian state from the agenda forever. Mr. Prime Minister, this is the time, and it is in your hands."

The Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has declared that he will propose applying sovereignty to Judea and Samaria at the next Cabinet meeting.