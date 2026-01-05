The State Attorney's Office on Monday filed an indictment in the Central District Court in Lod against Lakacho Damsaesh, 31 year old from Rishon Lezion, for contact with a foreign agent.

According to the indictment, from the end of October 2025 until his arrest, the defendant maintained continuous contact with a foreign agent and carried out various tasks for him, transferring the results and receiving payments through digital wallets on the Binance trading platform.

It is alleged that, under the operator's instructions, the suspect installed a dashcam with a SIM card in his vehicle, allowing remote access using a username and password for live streaming in real time.

In December 2025, during the early morning hours, the defendant drove to the street where former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett resides, with the camera active and controlled by the agent.

Shortly after parking his vehicle near the Bennett’s house, security personnel approached him, and he fled the scene. The suspect was arrested about a week later.

The indictment indicates that the defendant filmed a street in Herzliya for hours using the camera installed in his vehicle. Under the agent's instructions, he parked the car, took a taxi home, and later returned to the vehicle and turned off the camera. He also filmed various locations in Yavne and Petah Tikva.

It was also claimed that under the agent's direction, the defendant traveled to Hazahav Mall in Rishon Lezion and Ashdod, filmed videos documenting his trip, and sent them to the agent in exchange for payment.

On other occasions, he was asked to visit kiosks in various cities, buy cigarettes and drinks, and send the receipts to the agent. According to the indictment, the defendant continued to act according to the agent’s instructions even after suspecting he was working on behalf of a foreign agent.

The investigation in the case was conducted by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the Israel Police. The prosecution is requesting that the court order the defendant's detention until the completion of legal proceedings against him.

In the detention request, the Central District Prosecutor's Office noted that the suspect sent the foreign agent videos filmed on the street where Bennett lives, in a way that allowed the street, houses, and the entrance to the house to be identified. According to the prosecution, the transmission of such information about a senior figure in Israel indicates that the suspect poses a high risk to Israel's security.