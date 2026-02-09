Iranian authorities have arrested three prominent reformist figures, including Azar Mansouri, head of Iran’s Reform Front coalition, according to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency.

The news agency reported that “Azar Mansouri, Ebrahim Asgharzadeh and Mohsen Aminzadeh were arrested by security and judicial institutions."

It further said the accusations include “targeting national unity, taking a stance against the constitution, coordination with enemy propaganda, promoting surrender, diverting political groups and creating secret subversive mechanisms."

Iran’s judiciary-affiliated Mizan Online news agency also confirmed that arrests were carried out, though it did not initially identify those detained.

“After completing the investigation into the actions and activities of some important political elements supporting the Zionist regime and America, four members of this group were charged with crimes, and the active elements working in favor of the Zionist regime and America were arrested," it reported.

Mansouri, 60, previously served as an adviser to reformist former president Mohammad Khatami.

The other detainees include Ebrahim Asgharzadeh, a former member of parliament, and Mohsen Aminzadeh, a former deputy foreign minister, according to the reports.

While the arrests come amid the anti-government demonstrations that have hit Iran in recent weeks, Iran regularly captures and executes individuals accused of spying for Israel.

In October, Iranian authorities announced the execution of an unnamed man convicted of spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

Iranian officials claimed the suspect began communicating with Israeli intelligence in October 2023 and was arrested between January and February 2024. Investigators allege he confessed to cooperating with Mossad and transmitting classified information online.

In August, Iran executed Rouzbeh Vadi, who allegedly provided classified information to the Mossad. Iranian officials claimed Vadi supplied details regarding an Iranian nuclear scientist killed during Israeli airstrikes on Iran in June.