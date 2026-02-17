The Rada'a force, part of Hamas's "resistance security" branch, reported that several Palestinian Arabs, referred to as "Israeli agents," surrendered themselves during the day.

The Rada'a force also stated that this past Saturday, it thwarted an attempt to carry out a "sabotage" operation planned by "Israeli agents."

Hamas members identified the "agents" and besieged them, but the intervention of the Israeli Air Force allowed them to retreat and escape the area. The Rada'a force emphasized that its members will continue to pursue, at any cost, the militia operatives active in areas under Israeli control.

Rassan A-Dheini, leader of the Abu-Shabab militia, which is supported by Israel, recently stated that his operatives are engaged in neutralizing Hamas tunnels, setting themselves the goal of destroying weapons and rocket production facilities, and collecting weapons in the Gaza Strip.