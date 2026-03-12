After seriously damaging the Iranian terror regime's missile array, over the past few days the IDF has expanded its strikes on the regime’s UAV array.

During one of the waves of strikes, the Israeli Air Force identified operatives from the regime’s UAV array as they were arming an aircraft and preparing to launch it toward the State of Israel.

After quickly closing the loop, the Israeli Air Force targeted the launcher and its operatives, preventing a planned UAV launch toward the State of Israel.

So far, the IDF has dismantled over 250 UAVs across Iran. In addition, many UAV array commanders and operatives responsible for numerous launches toward the State of Israel were eliminated.

"The IDF continues to operate around the clock to dismantle infrastructure and eliminate operatives related to the Iranian regime’s ballistic missiles and UAV array in western Iran in order to reduce the scope of fire toward Israeli territory," the IDF emphasized in a statement.