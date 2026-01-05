On Sunday, MK Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) submitted a request to the Knesset’s Legal Adviser, Adv. Sagit Afik, urging that haredi MKs be barred from voting on the Draft Law due to concerns of a conflict of interest.

Stern, a former head of the IDF Personnel Directorate, argued that the bill addresses conscription arrangements for the haredi community, directly affecting the haredi MKs, their sons, and grandsons.

He emphasized that the issue of exemption from military service is “far more serious" than typical economic matters. “When there is such a connection between the law and the personal and family interests of the MKs, there is a legitimate concern of a conflict of interest that should prevent their participation in the vote," Stern wrote in his letter.

Beyond the personal impact, Stern noted that the law has significant budgetary implications, including funding and benefits related to the conscription arrangements.

This request comes amid escalating tensions over haredi enlistment. On Sunday morning, a recruitment day for haredi combat soldiers was held, during which clashes erupted between extremist haredi protesters and police outside the Jerusalem draft office. Police dispersed the protesters with water cannons and mounted officers. Another recruitment day for haredi combat-support roles is scheduled for Monday.