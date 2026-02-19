The Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee is expected to receive in the coming days the final draft of the Draft Law from the Committee's legal advisor.

Upon receiving the draft, the Committee is expected to immediately begin the voting process. Currently, no political figure has seen the final version being developed.

In recent weeks, there have been several proposals on how tighten the law: passing it as a temporary provision instead of a permanent law, applying increased sanctions in the early years, implementing a stricter oversight mechanism, and limiting the powers of control over its implementation.

Approximately 80,000 recruitment orders have been sent out in recent months, with political estimates suggesting that these will be addressed as part of the law.

On Thursday morning, Agudat Yisrael expressed deep concern this morning over the developing draft.

According to senior party members, the concern is that pressure to meet legal standards will lead to harsher sanctions at the expense of "the right of yeshiva students to study Torah without interference," as they put it.